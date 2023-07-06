Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWNW) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWNW – Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 2,125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 29,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Bridgetown Stock Down 7.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgetown stock. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWNW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 470,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Bridgetown makes up approximately 0.0% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.