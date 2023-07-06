Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.36

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.36 and traded as high as $13.90. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 60,943 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ( NYSE:TGS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $242.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.03 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,226 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 18,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

(Free Report)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.