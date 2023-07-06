NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) traded up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.33 and last traded at $12.00. 21,089 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 119,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewAmsterdam Pharma

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,929.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $1,892,000.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

