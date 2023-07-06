NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) traded up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.33 and last traded at $12.00. 21,089 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 119,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.76.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).
