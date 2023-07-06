Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.79

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.79 and traded as high as $3.26. Geron shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 1,944,400 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GERN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Geron Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Activity at Geron

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 30,349.19% and a negative return on equity of 91.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GERN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 117.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

