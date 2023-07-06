Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.02

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.02 and traded as high as $10.47. Sunstone Hotel Investors shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 959,229 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Compass Point lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $243.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.93 million. On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 89.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,716,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,290,000 after purchasing an additional 17,846,522 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,473,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,738,000 after buying an additional 2,843,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,260,000 after buying an additional 2,863,572 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,988,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,833,000 after buying an additional 780,592 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,227,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,283,000 after acquiring an additional 97,221 shares in the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

