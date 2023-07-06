Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $266.48

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $266.48 and traded as high as $327.98. Lennox International shares last traded at $327.05, with a volume of 98,277 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LII shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Lennox International from $248.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $272.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.58.

The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.86.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.41. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 200.13% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.09, for a total transaction of $696,889.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,749,711.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.09, for a total value of $696,889.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,749,711.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 300 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.99, for a total transaction of $84,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,296.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,527 shares of company stock worth $1,574,120 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lennox International by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 9.2% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

