Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.85

Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.85 and traded as high as $1.17. Compugen shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 141,388 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compugen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compugen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85.

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGEN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 23.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Compugen by 29.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Compugen by 9.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Compugen by 78.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 130,564 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Compugen during the first quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

