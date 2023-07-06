Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.13

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.13 and traded as high as $9.67. Amtech Systems shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 72,241 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amtech Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Amtech Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $131.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13.

Insider Activity at Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems ( NASDAQ:ASYS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. Amtech Systems had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 1.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Daigle purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 4,564 shares of company stock worth $39,787 in the last three months. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amtech Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 491.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. 46.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor; and Material and Substrate segments.

