Accelleron Industries (OTCMKTS:ACLLY) Shares Down 1.9%

Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY – Free Report) shares were down 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$23.45 and last traded at C$23.45. Approximately 1,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 11,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.90.

Accelleron Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.58.

Accelleron Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.4664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

About Accelleron Industries

Accelleron Industries AG develops, manufactures, sells, and services turbochargers and digital solutions worldwide. It provides solutions and services to marine, power, oil and gas, and rail industries. Accelleron Industries AG was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Baden, Switzerland.

