Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.89

Sonic Foundry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO – Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.89 and traded as high as $0.91. Sonic Foundry shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 53,491 shares traded.
Sonic Foundry Stock Up 2.3 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The software maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Sonic Foundry had a negative return on equity of 555.89% and a negative net margin of 50.51%. The business had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Sonic Foundry
Sonic Foundry, Inc provides video capture, management, and streaming solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Video Capture solutions, including Mediasite Recorder and Recorder Pro that are built-in room appliances used in schedule-based capture and advanced audio/video integration; Mediasite Mobile Recorders, a portable recording device used to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; and Mediasite Mosaic & Mosaic Pro that allows instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sonic Foundry
- Yield Curve Tests New Lows, Where Markets Are Seeking Safety
- Is BioMarin Ready To Rebound After FDA Approval Of Roctavian?
- Wall Street Is Cautious on These 2 First Half Winners
- $1 Billion Deal For Moderna To Expand Product Pipeline in China
- Kopin Corp is the Technology Seen Behind Smart AR Glasses
Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Foundry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Foundry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.