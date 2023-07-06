Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.89

Sonic Foundry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO – Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.89 and traded as high as $0.91. Sonic Foundry shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 53,491 shares traded.

Sonic Foundry Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The software maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Sonic Foundry had a negative return on equity of 555.89% and a negative net margin of 50.51%. The business had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sonic Foundry

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Foundry during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Foundry during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Foundry during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. 6.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Foundry, Inc provides video capture, management, and streaming solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Video Capture solutions, including Mediasite Recorder and Recorder Pro that are built-in room appliances used in schedule-based capture and advanced audio/video integration; Mediasite Mobile Recorders, a portable recording device used to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; and Mediasite Mosaic & Mosaic Pro that allows instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices.

Further Reading

