RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Short Interest Up 22.6% in June

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 13,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

RADCOM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDCM opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98. RADCOM has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that RADCOM will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RADCOM

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in RADCOM by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in RADCOM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in RADCOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RADCOM by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 27,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of RADCOM by 209.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 83,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares during the period. 33.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RADCOM in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

