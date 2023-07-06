QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.01

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.01 and traded as high as $9.49. QuickLogic shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 23,577 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuickLogic in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
QuickLogic Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in QuickLogic by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 407,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
QuickLogic Company Profile
QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than QuickLogic
- Yield Curve Tests New Lows, Where Markets Are Seeking Safety
- Is BioMarin Ready To Rebound After FDA Approval Of Roctavian?
- Wall Street Is Cautious on These 2 First Half Winners
- $1 Billion Deal For Moderna To Expand Product Pipeline in China
- Kopin Corp is the Technology Seen Behind Smart AR Glasses
Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.