Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $57.89.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

