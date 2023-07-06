Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 32 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McBroom & Associates LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 9.0% in the first quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 8,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $1,856,000. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $373,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 5.0% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 12.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $628.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $591.18 and a 200-day moving average of $521.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $651.01. The company has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

