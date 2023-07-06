Bogart Wealth LLC Has $68,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $185.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.82. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.