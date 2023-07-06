Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 41,401 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Bogart Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLTFree Report) by 97.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,401 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $44.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 203.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $115.33.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLTFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.44 million. As a group, analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Catalent

In other news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet cut Catalent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Catalent from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.73.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

