Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 41,401 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Bogart Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 97.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,401 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $44.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 203.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $115.33.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.44 million. As a group, analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet cut Catalent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Catalent from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.73.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

