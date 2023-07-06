The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,148 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $33,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 43,335 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 83.2% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 28,157 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 12,789 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,544 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 26.2% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $89.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.82.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

