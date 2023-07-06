Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Decreases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $89.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The company has a market cap of $164.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.