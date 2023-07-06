GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,782 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after acquiring an additional 123,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.0 %

In other news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $491,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $433,221.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $847,927.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,847. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $65.53 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $70.86. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.80 and its 200 day moving average is $61.91.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

