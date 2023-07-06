GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,452 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $39,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 37.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $45,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.41. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.