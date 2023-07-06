Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 197,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 16,530 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 284,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 18,342 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 567,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 14,478 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 214,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 66,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 134,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 11,253 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VVR opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.79. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $4.14.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

