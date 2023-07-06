Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Cut by Analyst

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.03. The consensus estimate for Owens Corning’s current full-year earnings is $10.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

OC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised shares of Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.58.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

OC opened at $128.67 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $74.22 and a 12-month high of $132.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.60.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,967,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,906.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,967,115.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,570 shares of company stock worth $2,282,993 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

