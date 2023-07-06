Bogart Wealth LLC Invests $26,000 in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CTRA. Barclays increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CTRA opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average is $24.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.28. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $32.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. Research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.