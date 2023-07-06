Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $3,314,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $440,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 67,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 100.6% during the first quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $57.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $59.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.28.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1586 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

