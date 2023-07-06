Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Verano Holdings Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VRNOF)

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verano in a report issued on Tuesday, July 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verano’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Verano’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verano in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Verano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

OTCMKTS VRNOF opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98. Verano has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.76.

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $227.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.30 million. Verano had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

