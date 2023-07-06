Whittier Trust Co. Sells 861 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $177.84 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.92.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

