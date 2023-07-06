Atlas Brown Inc. Purchases 302 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 254,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $43.48 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $163.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.91.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.97.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

