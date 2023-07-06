Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after buying an additional 15,956,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,249,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $1,399,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at $699,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $1,399,117.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $76.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.16. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

