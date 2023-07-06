Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,929,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,139,684,000 after buying an additional 631,836 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,833,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,607,000 after buying an additional 657,742 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,132,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $753,793,000 after buying an additional 68,199 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,564,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,724,000 after buying an additional 2,179,250 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,775,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,702,000 after buying an additional 126,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

Insider Activity at CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

In related news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNP stock opened at $29.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

