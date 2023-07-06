Bogart Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $155.82 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.18 and a twelve month high of $156.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.05.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

