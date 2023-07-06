Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 192.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $3,019,937.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $3,019,937.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 157,454 shares in the company, valued at $7,872,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 399,567 shares of company stock worth $24,799,830 over the last three months. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $65.04 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.47.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cloudflare from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Cloudflare Profile

(Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.