Bogart Wealth LLC Has $42,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 128.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 14.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 12.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 83,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $8.94 on Thursday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

