Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $4.98. 585,947 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 981,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

Guardforce AI Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardforce AI

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Guardforce AI stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 61,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Guardforce AI as of its most recent SEC filing.

Guardforce AI Company Profile

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Secured Logistics Business, General Security Solutions, Robotics Solution Business, and Information Security Business. Its services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, consolidate cash center, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

