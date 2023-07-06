Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 432 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 192.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NET. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $967,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,956,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Katrin Suder sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $967,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,956,783.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 399,567 shares of company stock worth $24,799,830. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $65.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $80.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.47.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.96 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

