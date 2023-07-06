Bogart Wealth LLC Has $42,000 Holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 128.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Trust Company N.A. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 25,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 56,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 16.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 105,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 14,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 100.6% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 15,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares during the period.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HYT opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.78. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $10.37.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.46%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

