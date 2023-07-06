Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys New Holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Golar LNG by 241.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,392 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Golar LNG by 324.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,914 shares during the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,655,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,863,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Golar LNG by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 630,818 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLNG opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Golar LNG Limited has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $30.66.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $73.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from Golar LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLNG. StockNews.com raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Golar LNG from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

