Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes $99,000 Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PTEN opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.22.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $791.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Articles

