Howard Capital Management Group LLC Has $50.98 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,536 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 5.4% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $50,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $423.17 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $439.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $361.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 220.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Wedbush upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.70.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.