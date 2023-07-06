Lafayette Investments Inc. Invests $211,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 760 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.70.

NVDA opened at $423.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 220.40, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $439.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $361.27 and a 200 day moving average of $268.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.