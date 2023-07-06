5,202 Shares in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Purchased by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,202 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NOV by 16.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 762,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after buying an additional 108,845 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in NOV by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 23,430 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NOV by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in NOV by 2.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in NOV by 7.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOV. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on NOV from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.00. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.90. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.35.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. NOV had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. NOV’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. NOV’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

