Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $5.45 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Oak Harvest Investment Services trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,618 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.3% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 178,831.3% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,179,851 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,235,000 after buying an additional 12,173,044 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after buying an additional 6,013,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,685 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.70.

NVDA opened at $423.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 220.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $361.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $439.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.