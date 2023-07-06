Demars Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Demars Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. David J Yvars Group increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,001,000 after purchasing an additional 143,483 shares in the last quarter. Avala Global LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,455,000. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $423.17 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $439.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 220.40, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $361.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

