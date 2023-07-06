NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 158.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,864 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,463 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 6,394 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $423.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $361.27 and a 200-day moving average of $268.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 220.40, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $439.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wedbush raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.70.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

