Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 159 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Entegris were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,492,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,854,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,150,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Entegris by 11.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,924,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $823,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,085 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,965,000 after purchasing an additional 608,406 shares during the period.

Get Entegris alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $439,538.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Price Performance

Entegris stock opened at $107.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.14. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,364.50 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.13.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Entegris had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.87 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.