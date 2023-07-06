Well Done LLC Invests $212,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 762 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. David J Yvars Group boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,001,000 after purchasing an additional 143,483 shares in the last quarter. Avala Global LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,455,000. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,984,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.70.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $423.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $361.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.59. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $439.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

