Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) SVP Prabhakar Raghavan Sells 16,083 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.7 %

Alphabet stock opened at $122.63 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $129.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

