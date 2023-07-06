Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $122,614.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,585,451. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $227,834.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,721. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $122,614.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,585,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,378,790 over the last quarter. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD opened at $77.17 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $79.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 514.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.55.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTD. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Vertical Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

