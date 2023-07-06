WBH Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after purchasing an additional 218,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,909,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,915,000 after buying an additional 642,960 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,365,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,537,000 after buying an additional 283,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in International Paper by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,839,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,214,000 after buying an additional 413,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,160,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,991,000 after buying an additional 557,451 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IP. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.64.

International Paper Stock Down 2.2 %

International Paper stock opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $45.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average is $34.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

