Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 10,300 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 149.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 26,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 34,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIV opened at $32.67 on Thursday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $33.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

