Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 351 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,105 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Shares of CRM opened at $213.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.25 and its 200-day moving average is $182.75. The firm has a market cap of $208.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 562.70, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $225.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total transaction of $236,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $3,164,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,107,818.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 801,986 shares of company stock worth $168,188,162. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

